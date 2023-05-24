West Orange-Cove CISD grants event center naming rights to Orange construction company for $1M donation

The exclusive naming agreement will last for the next 10 years.

WEST ORANGE, Texas — A construction company from Orange has received naming rights to a new event center in the West Orange-Cove school district after making a $1 million donation.

G&G Enterprises Construction Corporation, of Orange, has being granted exclusive naming rights to the West Orange-Cove Consolidated Independent School District's new event center according to a news release from the district.

The West Orange-Cove CISD board of trustees granted the naming rights in exchange for the donation the district said.

G&G Enterprises will determine the center's official name, which will be announced later, as part of the agreement which will last for the next 10 years.

"We are grateful for G&G's commitment to investing in education and fostering community development," Dr. Rickie Harris, Superintendent of the West Orange-Cove CISD, was quoted as saying in the news release.

The center will be used for sports competitions, performances, community gatherings and educational programs the district said in the release.

"We believe in the power of education and its ability to transform lives. By investing in the West Orange-Cove Event Center, we hope to create a lasting impact that extends far beyond its walls,” said Colin Garrett, COO of G&G, according to the release.

Garrett is an alumnus of the district, having graduated from West Orange-Stark High School in 1994 .

“Colin and I are excited to be a part of the legacy of WOS, and we look forward to unveiling the official name and witnessing the positive influence this center will have on the community," Natasha Garrett, CEO of G&G, added according to the release.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.