Testimony begins in trial of Southeast Texas man accused of continuous sexual abuse of a child

William Permenter pleaded not guilty to continuous sexual abuse of a child younger than 14 years old in court Tuesday.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Testimony begin Wednesday morning in the trial of a Southeast Texas man accused of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

William Permenter pleaded not guilty to continuous sexual abuse of a child younger than 14 years old before Judge John Stevens in Jefferson County's Criminal District Court.

The alleged sexual abuse occurred from February 2019 to March 2020.

To start the trial, the prosecutor thanked the jury for being part of the process. He told the jury they are allowed to consider acts of abuse that happened in other counties that are part of the case.

The prosecutor said they will hear testimony from the victim’s mother and the interviewer who talked to the victim at the Garth House in Beaumont after she made an outcry.

The jury will also here from the detective who investigated the case.

Permenter's defense attorney told the jury that though they want to believe a child and may feel bad if they don’t, they should wait until all of the evidence is presented before they come to a conclusion.

If found guilty, Permenter has chosen to allow the jury to determine his punishment.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

