Orange County deputies hope big bust at busy truck stop sends message to illegal gamblers

Deputies believe activities including prostitution and human trafficking tend to happen where illegal gambling takes place.

ROSE CITY, Texas — Orange County deputies said a Wednesday morning raid helped them send a stern message to those who participate in illegal gambling.

Deputies served up a search warrant at a busy truck stop and found dozens of illegal gambling machines. Law enforcement said the organized criminal actvitiy is a big problem in Texas.

The big bust took place at the Gateway Travel Plaza truck stop in Rose City.

“So, the investigation in regards to illegal gambling 8-liner machines and the patrons coming up to this establishment have been paid out using cash, U.S. currency, and that is illegal in the state of Texas," Detective Colton Havard said.

Havard said those involved could face first-degree felony charges. County officials said they take organized crimes such as these seriously.

“It's not just the gambling or the money side of it,” Orange Precinct 4 Constable Matt Ortego said. “It's prostitution that’s coming along with it. Also, human trafficking that is coming along with it and narcotic use. Have you ever heard the SDKD call? It's attracting a lot of felons to our area. A lot of them have moved from Harris County or areas where they made the rules harder."

The bust stemmed from multiple complaints about the truck stop.

“A lot of complaints in regard to this establishment here in Orange County," Havard said. "It's been an ongoing issue that we have had and engaging in criminal activity in Texas meaning if three or more people are conspiring, then they can be charged in Texas."

Officials hope raids such as Wednesday's will send a stern message to criminals.

"If you are operating an illegal operation out there just know your times running out,” Ortego said.

Orange County deputies have not released the names of anyone who has been charged in connection with the illegal gambling.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information

