Trial continues for Jefferson County man accused of sexually abusing a child

Because the alleged victim is younger than 14, Frey could face anywhere from 25 to 99 years or life in prison if found guilty.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — Testimony resumed Monday in the trial of a Jefferson County man accused of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

(Editor's note: The above video is from an April 11 newscast.)

Leslie Frey could face anywhere from 25 to 99 years or life in prison if he is found guilty. This is because the complaint is younger than 14.

Frey is represented by Defense Attorney Ryan Gertz.

Psychiatrist Dr. Edward Gripon took the stand on Monday. Dr. Gripon gave the jury an analysis of the video of the victim’s Garth House interview.

Dr. Gripon said he could not tell if the accusation was credible.

After Dr. Gripon, a Port Neches Police investigator took the stand. The jury watched the Garth House video while she was on stand.

The prosecution asked if she could have been talking about anyone other than the defendant regarding the abuse. The investigator responded that it would have been very difficult for anyone else to enter the home.

Jury selection began Monday, April 11, and opening statements were heard the following day.

Prosecutor Tatiana Zelezniak said the child was about 5 or 6 years old when the abuse began. Gertz reminded them that all people are innocent unless they are proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Gertz told the jury that the complainant gave her third-grade teacher an account of what happened. He noted that it was two years after it was alleged to happen.

A Jefferson County grand jury handed up a formal indictment to Frey in 2019. COVID-19 restrictions and other factors delayed the trial of the defendant.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.