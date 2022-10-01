Man indicted on 2 counts of aggravated kidnapping after hostage situation at Beaumont apartment complex

While the hostages were inside, Terrell Thomas told police he poured a flammable liquid in the apartment and was ready to light it.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Jefferson County grand jury handed up multiple indictments to a man accused of holding two people hostage at a Beaumont apartment complex.

(Editor's note: The above video is from a January 10, 2022 newscast.)

Terrell Zebadiah Thomas was indicted on two counts of aggravated kidnapping on Wednesday. Thomas is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

The hostage situation took place on Jan. 7, 2022, shortly before 10:30 a.m. Beaumont officers received a call about a disturbance in the 4300 block of North Major Drive.

When they got to the scene, officers learned Thomas went into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and was holding two people against their will, according to a probable cause affidavit. Thomas told officers that he poured a flammable liquid into the apartment and was ready to light it.

Officers said they could smell whatever it was that Thomas had poured, according to the affidavit. A SWAT team was notified, and the immediate area was evacuated.

The stand-off lasted several hours. Eventually, SWAT negotiators were able to get Thomas to release the two hostages.

Thomas was then taken into custody. After he was released from a hospital, he was taken to the Jefferson County Jail and charged with two counts of aggravated kidnapping.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

