Deputies serve search warrant at Orange County truck stop during investigation into 8-liners, 'criminal activity'

ROSE CITY, Texas — Deputies in Orange County converged on a Rose City truck stop Wednesday morning to serve a search warrant as part of an investigation involving "criminal activity."

The Orange County Sheriff's Office has not released much information about the investigation.

Several deputies were seen before sunrise Wednesday morning serving the warrant at the Gateway Travel Plaza just off Interstate 10 in Rose City.

A spokesperson told 12News Wednesday morning that the "Orange County Sheriff's Office, assisted by the Rose City Marshals is currently executing a search warrant for engaging in organized criminal activity."

The investigation involves 8-liner machines a deputy on the scene told 12News.

There were at least 50 of the machines at the truck stop the deputy said.

Deputies could be seen removing evidence and putting it into an enclosed trailer they had backed up to the front door of the travel plaza.

At one point three deputies worked together to remove a large object on a dolly though it was not clear if it was one of the 8-liner machines.

Deputies could also bee seen removing clear plastic bags of cash from the truck stop.

The investigation is ongoing the spokesperson told 12News and noted that more information will be released later.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

