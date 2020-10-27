'Modern-day slavery:' Half of men arrested in human trafficking sting believed they were talking to minors

Investigators say two of those arrested were doctors.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Investigators are releasing more details about a human trafficking sting operation in Beaumont that ended with the arrest of 21 people, including two doctors.

A two-day joint operation between the Beaumont Police Department and the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office in Beaumont led to the arrest of 21 men. Officials from both agencies spoke to 12News on Monday to give an inside look at the operation.

Investigators are using websites in a new online strategy to catch predators.

Kim Duchamp at the DA's office said the operation was a little different than in the past.

"This is the first time that we've done it where we offered up kids for sale. We've targeted buyers before that were coming after adult victims, but this was really the first time we've offered up kids," Duchamp said.

Sex trafficking is on the rise in the US and in Southeast Texas. More than 234,000 thousand victims are being trafficked in Texas at any given time.

It's a problem that has the Beaumont Police Department and the district attorney's office working side-by-side to stop these illegal operations.

Beaumont Police Department Chief Jimmy Singletary said he hopes the operation over the weekend acts as a strong deterrent against human trafficking.

"We got with the district attorney's office and, boy did they do a great job. Then we had a gentleman from the attorney general's office that helped us along, and so it worked out very well," Singletary said.

A Houston doctor and a Beaumont doctor were among those charged.

At least half of the arrests involved suspects thinking they were talking to a child under the age of 18.