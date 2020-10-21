HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 17-year-old girl was rescued from "a life of prostitution and human trafficking," according to Constable Ted Heap.
The teen was lured to a west Houston motel on Friday, Oct. 16, by Jacob St. John, investigators said. The victim's parents alerted authorities after their daughter left their home that night.
According to authorities, Harris County Precinct 5 deputies were able to locate the teen's car as she was on the way to meet with St. John.
St. John, 19, was arrested at the motel in the 2100 block of South Highway 6. He's charged with attempted human trafficking and compelling prostitution.
The Constable's Office provided these tips to protect your children:
- Establish trust and communication with your children from day one
- Talk to your children about the dangers of social media
- Provide practical safety tips such as not sharing personal information on the internet
- Do not accept social media requests from unknown people
- Never share inappropriate photos
- Teach children to understand what friendship means
- Teach them a friend is not someone you met yesterday and that a “friend” on Facebook is not the same thing as a friendship
- Monitor all online activity and cell phone use. As a parent, you may feel this is an invasion of privacy but monitoring to whom your children are speaking is for their safety and protection
- Question and monitor anyone who takes an unusual interest in your children
- Know who your children are around on a regular basis
- By being present, you will be able to identify an unfamiliar person and determine what their role is in your child’s everyday life
- Educate your children on human trafficking