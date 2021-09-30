Mistrial declared in murder trial of suspect accused in death of Orange County man

Keondrick Barlow, 23, was charged with the murder of Octavius Lamont Williams on April 16, 2019.

ORANGE, Texas — A mistrial has been declared in the case of a 23-year-old man accused of a 2018 murder at an Orange apartment unit.

Keondrick Barlow, 23, was charged with the murder of Octavius Lamont Williams on April 16, 2019, according to a news release from the Orange Police Department.

Williams, 37, of Orange, was found just after 3 p.m. on December 22, 2018, in his Pine Avenue apartment in the 300 block of 2nd Street.

Orange Police Detective Robert Enmon told 12News in a previous report that preliminary autopsy results showed that Williams died from a single gunshot wound to the torso.

Family members of Williams told 12News previously that it looked like their loved one, who went by "Whoodi," had been robbed.

Throughout the investigation, detectives with the Orange Police Department determined Williams' death was a homicide.

After receiving forensic evidence, detectives were able to obtain and serve a murder warrant to Barlow.

It is unclear when Barlow's next trial date will be set.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

