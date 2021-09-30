Beer will flow again as Oktoberfest returns to Beaumont's Rogers Park following pandemic pause

Beaumont Oktoberfest is a family favorite event that will offer authentic polka and live music, food trucks and a large beer garden.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The City of Beaumont will host its 6th Annual Oktoberfest Oct. 16, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Rogers Park.

The event was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oktoberfest is a family favorite event that will offer authentic polka and live music, food trucks and a large beer garden.

There will be a special performance by the Royal Klobasneks as well as live music from Jesse Dayton, Paul Childers and Pop Gun.

A beer garden offering a selection of craft and German Oktoberfest style beers will also be available.

Admission to the event is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.

No outside alcohol will be permitted. Coolers and bags are subject to search.

Oktoberfest is sponsored by The City of Beaumont, Exxon Mobil, Classic Southeast Texas, Del Papa Distributing and Giglio Distributing.

From a City of Beaumont press release: