Man pleads guilty to food stamp fraud in connection with Beaumont restaurant investigation, also sentenced in deadly crash

BEAUMONT, Texas — A man who admitted to drinking six beers before a fatal crash received a 10 year probated sentence on Monday. Toiy Jackson was also sentenced to a five-year probated sentence for his connection to a high-profile Beaumont food stamp fraud case.

Jackson pleaded guilty to both cases Monday morning via Zoom before 252nd District Judge Raquel West.

Jackson was arrested after he had a one-vehicle crash on Washington Blvd. Brandy Delaine Ballard was found unconscious inside Jackson's vehicle. She died in December as a result of her injuries.

He also pleaded guilty to food stamp fraud. That charge is related to an investigation into Coleman's Burger Deli in Beaumont. In addition to the five-year sentence, he will have to pay restitution.

Dozens of people have been accused of fraud in the case. Investigators say more than $71,000 in food stamps were used to buy items for the deli. Jackson is not allowed to contact the restaurant owner, Johnny Coleman.

The DA's office called it "a scheme involving the fraudulent use of benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits."

The restaurant purchased large amounts of hamburger meat, chicken wings, pork chops, French fries, hamburger buns, shrimp, drinks and condiments, the DA's office said in the release. Investigators found that all of the items were also part of the menu at Coleman's Deli.