Woman sentenced to 10 years probation in Beaumont restaurant food stamp fraud totaling $71,000

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — A woman who pleaded guilty to food stamp fraud connected to an investigation into a Beaumont restaurant was sentenced to 10 years probation Monday.

Carrington is one of 62 defendants accused of food stamp fraud after investigators say restaurant owner Johnny Ray Coleman used their food stamp cards to purchase food for his restaurant.

Coleman is set to stand trial October 19. He and 61 other people were indicted on fraud charges alleging that thousands of dollars in food bought with "food stamps" were sold at Coleman's Burger Deli June 12, 2019.