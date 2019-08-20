BEAUMONT, Texas — Another arrest has been made in the food stamp fraud case involving a Beaumont business owner.

Larry Coleman, Johnny Coleman's younger brother, was arrested Monday.

He said Johnny is the accused mastermind and racked up $71,000 in benefits.

After extensive interviews, the Jefferson County District Attorney Bob Wortham said Larry Coleman played a role in securing the cash.

He said Larry Coleman's role in the plot was convincing people to turn over their benefits in exchange for cash.

Wortham said 27 people have confessed on video.

Agents from the Texas Health and Human Services of the Inspector General handled this investigation.

District Attorney Wortham said Johnny Coleman allegedly offered 50 cents to the dollar, and used the SNAP benefits to purchase goods and food for his restaurant, Coleman's Burger Deli off of Highland Avenue in Beaumont.

Sixty-two people are facing charges and that number could grow.