Decision to close Galveston beaches, cancel Port Arthur July 4th celebration come as Texas reaches new record high for cases

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — Galveston officials made a major move on Wednesday, shutting down all beaches in the city and county ahead of the July 4th weekend. Access points will close on Friday. It's all to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Like so many other events, the pandemic has forced restrictions on the upcoming holiday weekend. Hardin County Judge Wayne McDaniel says large gatherings should be avoided right now. "With Independence Day coming up, I know a lot of people, including my family want to gather in a large group, that's what we do," McDaniel said. Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie announced on Wednesday the city has canceled its Fourth of July celebration for the safety of the community. Port Arthur Public Health Director Judith Smith hopes the city doesn't see another spike in cases like what was seen after the last holiday weekend. "We did see a surge in cases after Memorial Day, we're hoping that that does not happen the Fourth of July weekend," Smith said.





The same goes for Galveston County. Both the city and county announced they will close all access points along the beach for the weekend.



Galveston County health official Dr. Philip Keiser says crowded events like Mother's Day, Go Topless Jeep Weekend and Memorial Day weekend all contributed to the increase in cases.



"Every week you see the numbers jump up in Galveston County. People are coming down bringing COVID with them and transmitting it," Keiser said.



In Southeast Texas, Judge Wayne McDaniel says most cases aren't coming from restaurants or stores according to the health department.



"She tells me that they originated at some graduation parties, some large family gatherings especially over Memorial Day weekend. She also told me a group of young adults had gone and floated the river somewhere in New Braunfels or San Marcos and got sick there and brought it back home," McDaniel said.



Now, public officials are urging people to play it safe during this time.



