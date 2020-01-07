Austin City Limits cancels 2020 music festival

The music festival had previously featured headliners such as Childish Gambino, Cardi B, Tame Impala, Billie Eilish and Guns N’ Roses.

Officials for the Austin City Limits Music Festival have announced that the 2020 event has been canceled due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

The festival made the announcement on social media and its website July 1:

Austin City Limits Music Festival will no longer take place in 2020. We would have loved to put on another memorable show this year, however, with the uncertainty surrounding the current situation in Texas, this decision is the only responsible solution. The health and safety of our fans, artists, partners, staff and the entire Austin community remains our highest priority.

We will return to Zilker Park on October 1-3 and October 8-10, 2021 to celebrate our 20th Anniversary. We encourage fans who have already purchased tickets to hold on to them to lock in access to next year’s festival at 2019 prices. Refunds will be made available for fans who purchased directly through the festival and cannot attend next year’s dates. All current ticket holders will receive an email from Front Gate Tickets shortly with information on both options.

ACL Fest has always been rooted in tradition, our common love of live music, and our community. This includes supporting Austin Parks Foundation for the past 15 years to improve parks and green spaces across the city. Take this time to maintain your personal health and wellness by visiting www.austinparks.org to learn how you can safely enjoy and support parks in our area, and please continue to follow the advice of local officials, look out for each other, and stay safe.

In 2019, festival-goers broke travel records at the Austin Bergstrom International Airport with 31,165 travelers passing through for the second weekend.

This announcement follows the cancellation of another major Austin festival, South By Southwest, which was canceled in early March due to COVID-19.