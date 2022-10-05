One person in hospital after shooting at Louis Manor Apartments in Port Arthur

Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — At least one person was shot on Monday morning at the Louis Manor Apartments in Port Arthur.

The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. according to Port Arthur Police Department Detective Mike Hebert.

The victim was taken a hospital and a detective is there as well, according to Hebert. Police have not said what led up to the shooting or released any names.

The apartment complex is located at 1300 Joe Louis Avenue in Port Arthur, near Booker T. Washington Elementary School.

Right now details about the crime are limited.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.