Man who killed Beaumont officer in 2020 head-on wreck to be sentenced Monday for intoxication manslaughter

BEAUMONT, Texas — Sentencing is set for Monday morning in the case of a Port Arthur man who pleaded guilty to intoxication manslaughter in the 2020 death of a Beaumont Police officer.

Luis Fernando Torres, 20, of Port Arthur, pleaded guilty in April 2022 in the death of Beaumont officer Sheena Yarbrough-Powell, 23, of Lumberton.

He had been set to stand trial on an intoxication manslaughter charge but pleaded guilty just before jury selection started in his trial.

Days later he pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for injuring Yarbrough-Powell's partner in the wreck.

As part of his plea deal Torres will not face more than 30 years in total on both charges.

Because he pleaded guilty Torres forfeits any right to appeal his case.

If Torres, who was 18 at the time of the wreck, had been convicted in a trial he could have faced from five to 99 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.

His blood alcohol content was 296 mg/DL the morning of the crash according to a probable cause affidavit. That's more than 3 times the legal limit.

He struck a Beaumont Police unit head-on while driving the wrong way on U.S. Highway 69.

He had faced an intoxication assault charge for seriously injuring officer Gabriel Fells but the charge was reduced as part of his guilty plea.

Torres has been in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility since the wreck happened.

Officer Yarbrough-Powell died at the scene of the wreck which happened in the early morning hours of Sunday, August 9, 2020, in the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 69 near the Texas 347 overpass.

Her partner, officer Fells , who was 28 at the time, was seriously injured in the wreck.

The affidavit says his 'activities' before the crash were found on 'media platforms.'

"Additional information about Torres' activities leading to this event were found on several different media platforms, Torres own admission to consuming alcohol, and witnesses testimony all illustrate a night of heavy drinking," investigators said.

Torres was booked into the Jefferson County jail on Thursday, August, 13, 2020.

She was sworn in as an officer in December 2018.

The Beaumont Police SUV cruiser the officers were riding in was struck head-on by Torres, who was going south in the northbound lanes according to the affidavit.

Police say Torres was driving a 2006 Ford Mustang with its headlights off headed the wrong way on Cardinal Drive near the Highway 347 overpass when he struck the officer’s cruiser.

Powell, a 2015 Lumberton High School graduate, received her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Lamar University and then completed the police academy at Lamar Institute of Technology.

