Jury selection begins for trial of man accused of sexually abusing 12-year-old child

The 12-year-old victim made an out cry about six incidents, according to a probable cause affidavit.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Jury selection has began in the trial of a Beaumont man accused of three counts of sexual abuse of a child and one count of indecency with a child.

Emmanuel Perez, 37, is accused of abusing a 12-year-old victim, who made an out cry about six incidents, according to a probable cause affidavit.

There is no confirmation on how old the victim may have been when the incidents started.

Testimony is expected to start Tuesday before Judge John Stevens.

Perez was indicted on these three counts back on June 24, 2020.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.