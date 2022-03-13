Beaumont United Timberwolves bring gold to the 409

Fans gathered at Beaumont United High School to welcome back the State Champions.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont United Timberwolves made their way back to the 409 with the team's back bone, their supporters, waiting for them back home.

Friends, fans and family went to Beaumont United High School to welcome home the champions.

The team's fans chanted back to back as the State trophy was raised in the air for all to see.

The crowd also cheered for Coach David Green and the team to say a few words and so they did.

"We appreciate all your support. It's been a long time, a long journey," said Coach Green. "We did it last year but this was a tough year. It looked like it was not going to go our way but God said favor is on the way. He said favor is on the way. These boys they showed something that you will forever be proud of. They didn't quit."

"I just want to thank all of my coaches and teammates for believing and trusting in me," said junior Wesley Yates III. "I just want to wish everybody the best. The two seniors, Kobe and Terrance, I wish the the best with they careers."

"It feels great. We came home to a lot of fans and supporters," said senior Terrance Arceneaux. "A lot of people that support us and know that we made history the other day. To know I'm coming back to friends, family who've supporting me means a lot to me."