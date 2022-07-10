'Please help us' : Family of woman shot, killed in Port Arthur hours after entering US frustrated with police

"There are moments where I don't want to live."

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The family of a woman who was shot and killed in Port Arthur are frustrated in their fight for justice and asking for help.

It has been a little more than a month since Alondra Navarro Trejo was shot and killed on September 5, 2022. The 22-year-old woman had been shot in the head.

Investigators said the shot killed her instantly. Navarro Trejo had arrived in the United States just hours before she died.

"By the grace of God, because there are moments where I don't want to live," Mayra Trejo, Alondra Navarro Trejo's mother, said. "I wish sometimes God could have taken me with her. I have more daughters, and I have to be strong for them."

Witnesses identified Alejo Mendoza-Chavez as the alleged shooter. Chavez has a murder warrant out for his arrest and has been on the run since the deadly shooting took place.

Port Arthur Police are still looking for Chavez. Navarro Trejo's family is frustrated that he has yet to be caught.

“I don't feel content,” Mayra Trejo said. “They come by and visit, and they say they are taking care of us, but I don't want them to take care of us. I want them to focus more on finding him, because we have no answers.”

The family believes they have evidence that could be the missing link to finding Chavez.

Security camera footage that the Navarro Trejo family shared with 12News shows a white SUV driving by the Navarro Trejo's home. A single shot can be heard as the SUV drives by.

The family believes that was the shot that killed Alondra Navarro Trejo, and that Chavez is the one who fired it from inside the SUV.

Mayra Trejo believes answers from police could bring her family one step closer to closure.

"They don't have any answers," Mayra Trejo said. "They only say they have news, but no news is ever shared. Practically for me, they haven't done anything."

The family is desperate for answers and closure for a woman they described as fun-loving. They want Chavez in custody.

"The earth must have swallowed him up," Mayra Trejo said. "I don't know if he is really in Mexico or if he is still here. I don't know, but it does seem like he disappeared, since he is alive. Someone is helping him."

Mayra Trejo said the pain she feels is unimaginable, and it's been hard to keep moving forward. She hopes someone will come forward with information so her family can get justice.

"He has to pay because she didn't deserve that," Mayra Trejo said. "It was an unfair death, and I ask from the bottom of my heart, please help us."

12News reached out to the Port Arthur Police Department for updates regarding the case, and at the time this article was written, they said they had no updates.