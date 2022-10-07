'Badly burned' body found in Beaumont home following Friday fire, Beaumont Police investigating

At this time, the gender, age and identity of the victim is unknown.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Police are investigating after a body was found in a Beaumont home after a fire.

The body was found in the 4500 block of Dallas Avenue, Beaumont Police announced in a Facebook post. Officers responded to the area after receiving a call to assist Beaumont Fire Rescue with a structure fire.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, and in the house, a fire investigator found a "badly burned" body, according to Justice of the Peace Ben Collins.

At this time, the gender, age and identity of the victim is unknown. The official cause of death is also currently unclear, but Collins has ordered an autopsy.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Beaumont Police Department release:

*Update

At 9:32 a.m., Beaumont Police responded to a residence in the 4500 block of Dallas in reference to assisting Beaumont Fire Rescue, Texas with a structure fire.

Fire Attack Teams entered the structure and extinguished the fire. A fire investigator arrived on scene and discovered a deceased person inside the residence. BPD Detectives and Judge Collins responded and are investigating.

BPD is on the scene of a deceased person in the 4500 block of Dallas following a call of a house fire.