Port Arthur murder victim identified by family

Police believe that Alondra Navarro Trejo was fatally shot by Alejo Mendoza Chavez, who is wanted on a murder warrant.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A woman fatally shot early Monday morning in Port Arthur has been identified by family.

Alondra Navarro Trejo, 22, was found fatally shot early Monday morning in the Griffing Park neighborhood according to the Port Arthur Police Department,

Police believe that she was fatally shot by Alejo Mendoza Chavez who is wanted on a murder warrant that was issued on Monday.

Port Arthur officers were sent to a reported shooting in the 4600 block of Alamosa St. at about 1:36 a.m. Monday police said in a news release.

When they got there, officers found the body of Navarro Trejo.

While investigating officers and detectives identified Chavez as the suspect in her death.

Port Arthur officers along with officers from the Groves Police Department and deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office searched for Chavez but he has not been found.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

On 09/05/2022 at approximately 1:36 a.m., Port Arthur Police Department was dispatched to a shooting at 4649 Alamosa Street.

Upon officers arrival, it was discovered that a female victim had been mortally wounded from the shooting.

During the course of the investigation patrol along with detectives, developed a suspect identified as Alejo Mendoza Chavez.

An intense search was done to locate Chavez by Port Arthur Police Department, Groves Police Department and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Unfortunately, Chavez was not able to be located. Chavez has a murder warrant for his arrest and currently still is at large.