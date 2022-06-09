Port Arthur Police release picture of man wanted for murder after deadly September shooting

Officers found the body of Alondra Navarro Trejo in a vehicle on September 5, 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police released the picture of a man they are looking for after an early September shooting claimed the life of a woman.

(EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from a September 6, 2022 newscast.)

The deadly shooting happened on September 5, 2022. Port Arthur Police responded to the 4600 block of Alamosa Street shortly after 1:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found the body of 22-year-old Alondra Navarro Trejo in a vehicle, according to a Port Arthur Policer Department release. She had been shot in the head.

Investigators said the shot killed her instantly.

Witnesses identified 36-year-old Alejo Mendoza-Chavez as the alleged shooter. Chavez has a murder warrant our for his arrest and is at large.

Navarro Trejo's family said she had just moved to Port Arthur from Mexico a few days prior to her death. The young woman was trying to start a better life in the U.S, her family previously told 12News.

The Navarro Trejo family is heartbroken and said their loved one, the youngest of seven sisters, was the life of the party and loved to sing and dance.

Anyone who knows where Mendoza-Chavez is is asked to call Crime Stoppers by calling 409-833-8477.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

From a Port Arthur Police Department release:

On September 5, 2022 at approximately 1:36am, Port Arthur Police responded to the 4600 block of Alamosa in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a deceased female in a vehicle. The victim, identified as 22-year-old, Alondra Navarro Trejo had suffered a gunshot wound to her head, and died instantly. Witnesses identified the shooter as, Alejo Mendoza-Chavez, 36-year-old, male Hispanic. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Alejo Mendoza-Chavez, contact Crime Stoppers by calling 409-833-TIPS (8477), online at 833-TIPS.com or download the P3 TIPS App. You WILL remain anonymous and MAY be eligible for a cash reward.

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.