Family of 6-year-old killed in ATV accident still grieving despite recent indictment

Carter Osborn was killed May 8, 2021 after he was struck by an ATV at Tyrell Park.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The family of 6-year-old Carter Osborn said the recent indictment regarding his death is a relief, but it does not end their pain.

Carter Osborn was killed May 8, 2021 after he was struck by a four-wheel ATV at Tyrell Park.

A Jefferson County grand jury indicted Darrell Wayne Brown Jr., who was already in jail on unrelated charges, on a single charge of manslaughter regarding the 6-year-olds death. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

On Friday, Taylor Osborn, mother of Carter Osborn, got the news that Brown had been indicted, but said even that was not enough.

“I would like to see more charges for my other two children since they were in such close proximity ... aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for sure, times three for all three of them, and also failure to render aid,” she said.

However, the grieving mother said seeing Brown sentenced is the sense of closure she has been waiting for because nothing was worth her child's life.

“I’m in a much more positive space now that we know that something is being done,” Taylor Osborn said. “You can't put a price tag on potential. You can’t put a price tag on life. You can’t put anything on that. He was six. He didn’t even make it to kindergarten graduation.”

Bentlee Osborn, one of Carter Osborn’s older brothers, said he lost his closest friend the day Carter died.

“He was a good friend, and when we used to get home from school we used to play,” Bentlee Osborn said. “It takes two, and now, we can't play no more.”

Carter Osborn’s family has been putting pressure on prosecutors and police to pursue charges through press conferences and other actions. The most recent call for justice came in the form of a march down Dowlen Road.

At the time of the incident in May, Beaumont Police told 12 news that Brown had been taken into custody regards two other outstanding warrants.

It took a Beaumont police detective 11 days to ask her questions about her son's death, Taylor Osborn said.

“It took them too long,” she said. “There was no doubt who was driving it, there was no doubt that he fled the scene and didn’t help."

The grandy jury indictment of manslaughter was handed down on July 28, 2021.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.