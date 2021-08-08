Southeast Texas mothers excited, concerned about sending sending children back to school

Amid the rise of the Delta variant, parents are taking extra-precautions to ensure the safety of their children.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Many students are going back to in-person learning for the Fall 2021 school semester.

Some Southeast Texas parents said that even though they are ready to send their children back to school because of the struggles virtual learning brought, they cannot help but be concerned about the safety of their children.

“As parents, we're constantly thinking, 'Oh, is my child okay during the school day,'” Jessica Harder, Beaumont mother, said.

Jessica Harder’s son, James, was homeschooled last year, and she had trouble keeping up with his learning style, she said. While Harder is ready to get her son back to the professionals, she said she cannot help but worry about the upcoming school year.

Amid the rise of the Delta variant, Harder said she is taking extra precautions like packing sanitary supplies in her son’s backpack to keep him safe.

Southeast Texas mothers said that sending children back to school during a pandemic is going to take more preparation than packing notepads and writing utensils.

“Make sure they have plenty of masks,” Tonya Johnson, Southeast Texas mother, said. “And tell them to not share with friends.”

Johnson likes to set a positive tone for her children every day to get them motivated for school, she said.

“By praying for our safety, praying for their safety, and praying they make the right choices,” Johnson said.

Jessica Harder likes to use food to persuade her children into getting ready for school on their own, she said.

“Usually, we do rewards like you can pack your own lunch if you're up at a decent time,” Harder said. “If mom has to pack your lunch, you don't get to pick and choose what's in there.”

The two Southeast Texas mothers recommend strict regimens like early sleep schedules to better prepare kids to get back to in-person learning.

“I make them pick out their clothes a week in advance,” Harder said. “You have five days of your clothes already set out. You don't even have to think about it, but in the middle of the week, it helps that it’s one less thing to have to worry about .”

For parents who cannot shake the before school nerves, Harder said do not worry, the children are going to have a great school year.

“They will come get in the car at the end of the school day and tell you all the friends they made and what the teacher told them,” Harder said. “So just know that they're okay, and they're having a really good time.”