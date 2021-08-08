Elderly Orange driver crashed into 2 buildings, ruptured gas line

Employees from a nearby Subway said they heard the crash and were able to pull the elderly driver from the vehicle.

ORANGE, Texas — Orange Police are currently investigating a Sunday morning car crash, where the driver crashed into two buildings and ruptured a gas line.

Around 11 a.m. Sunday, Orange Police and fire departments received a call about a car that had crashed into a building. Upon arrival, first responders found that the side of the 5 Point Credit Union building in the 3700 Block of N. 16th street in Orange had major damage where the vehicle struck it.

Officials saw the SUV that struck the credit union lodged into a neighboring Texas State Optical building.

Employees from a nearby Subway said they heard the crash and were able to pull the elderly driver from the vehicle.

The impact from the crash ruptured a gas line and all the businesses in the immediate area had to close and evacuate everyone inside, officials told 12News.

There were no injuries, according to James Meyers, Orange assistant fire chief. Once the gas is cut off, the buildings will have to air out before they can reopen.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.