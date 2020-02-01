BEAUMONT, Texas — The woman accused of murdering her 81-year-old father in Sabine Pass last year is set to make a plea next week.

Kelli Sartin is facing murder charges in connection with the death of her father Charles Sartin, 81.

His body was found inside his home in Sabine Pass during a welfare check in September 2019.

His 53-year old daughter admitted to police that she beat her father with her fists, a metal spatula and a wooden rolling pin.

The person who called about the welfare check told police that Kelli Sartin "made statements which were alarming concerning Charles' welfare," the affidavit states.

When police arrived at the home, they say Kelli Sartin was there. She told police that "she found her father deceased and that he committed suicide by hitting himself with a metal spatula and a wooden rolling pin," the affidavit says.

Police say Charles Sartin was found dead wrapped in bedding and a tarp in a bedroom of the home on Tremont Street.

The affidavit says, "Kelli admitted to thoroughly cleaning the residence with bleach and taping the bedroom door shut with duct tape."

His body had injuries to his head and chest.

Sartin Family

Kelli Sartin remains in the Jefferson County Correctional Center on a $1 million dollar bond.

RELATED: Affidavit: Daughter admits to killing father with fists, spatula and rolling pin

RELATED: Preliminary autopsy results don't mention cause of death in murder of 81-year-old Sabine Pass man

RELATED: Bond set at $1M for daughter accused in death of 81-year-old father in Sabine Pass

RELATED: Daughter charged in murder of former Mid County restaurant owner, Port Arthur Police investigating

Also on 12NewsNow.com...

There are new Texas laws going into effect January 1 that you need to know about

'I hope the worst happens to them' | Family says autistic man beaten, robbed after visiting Beaumont ATM

Here's why you shouldn't abbreviate the date in 2020 when signing documents