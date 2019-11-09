SABINE PASS, Texas — The preliminary autopsy report for an 81-year-old found dead in Sabine Pass does not name a preliminary cause or manner of death.

Charles Sartin's daughter, Kelli Sartin, was arrested and charged with his murder after investigators say he was found dead during a welfare check Monday morning.

He was the longtime owner of Sartin's Seafood restaurant.

According to a preliminary autopsy report, the toxicology report is still pending.

A judge set bond for Kelli Sartin at $1 million Tuesday morning.

