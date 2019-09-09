SABINE PASS, Texas — A daughter has been charged with murder in the death of her father in a Sabine Pass homicide investigation.

Kelli Sartin, 53, is in custody and has been booked into the Jefferson County Jail for the murder of her 81-year-old father, Hebert said.

The investigation started after a Port Arthur Police officer went to the 5000 block of Tremont Street in Sabine Pass for a welfare check and found a body Monday morning, Sept. 9, Port Arthur Police Officer Mike Hebert said.

Port Arthur Police brought the victim's daughter in for questioning after discovering the body.

Investigators ruled the cause of death as blunt force trauma, but police are waiting for autopsy results to determine date and time of death, Hebert said.

