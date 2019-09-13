PORT ARTHUR, Texas — New court documents released Friday show that Kelli Sartin admitted to police that she beat her father with her fists, a metal spatula, and a wooden rolling pin.

Kelli Sartin was arrested after investigators say her father was found dead during a welfare check Monday morning.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Port Arthur Police received a call about a welfare check for Charles Sartin around 4:19 a.m. Monday.

The person who called about the welfare check told police that Kelli Sartin "made statements which were alarming concerning Charles' welfare," the affidavit states.

When police arrived at the home, they say Kelli Sartin was there. She told police that "she found her father deceased and that he committed suicide by hitting himself with a metal spatula and a wooden rolling pin," the affidavit says.

Police say Charles Sartin was found dead wrapped in bedding and a tarp in a bedroom of the home on Tremont Street.

The affidavit says, "Kelli admitted to thoroughly cleaning the residence with bleach and taping the bedroom door shut with duct tape."

Police say Sartin's body had injuries to the head and upper torso from apparent blunt force trauma.

"Kelli was interviewed and ultimately admitted to striking Sartin with her fist, metal spatula, and a wooden roll [sic] pin," the affidavit says.

Charles Sartin was the longtime owner of Sartin's Seafood restaurant.

Bond for Kelli Sartin was set at $1 million Tuesday morning.