Murder charge filed against suspect months after Beaumont Marine gunned down at apartment complex

In September, Clifford Jones' family made a renewed cry for the community to come forward with information. Now, investigators believe they have found his killer.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A murder warrant has been issued for a 22-year-old man in connection with the shooting death of a U.S. Marine in July.

Clifford Jones was shot and killed in July at the Jefferson House Apartments in Beaumont according to investigators. Jirou Zachere Jr. is now accused of murdering Jones.

Investigators say Jones' girlfriend was also shot, and flagged down police after multiple shots were fired inside their apartment.

Zachere is facing homicide and aggravated assault charges. Officials said he was already in jail on several other charges.

Investigators still have not released any information about the motive behind that shooting.

In September, Jones' family made a renewed call for anyone with information about the July murder to come forward to help police find his killer.

His mother Toneenya Green told 12News it's hard knowing her grandson is growing up without his father.