'Hard going to sleep at night,' Family of murdered Beaumont Marine plead for help finding son's killer

Clifford Jones was 24 years old when he was shot in July.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The family of a murdered Beaumont Marine is pleading for help in finding the 24-year-old's killer.

Clifford Jones was shot to death at the Jefferson House Apartments in Beaumont at the beginning of July.

He grew up in Beaumont, and became a Marine shortly after graduating from Central Medical Magnet High School.

His mother Tania Green told 12News it's hard knowing her grandson is growing up without his father.

"It's hard going to sleep at night wondering who would want to do this to a person who didn't bother anyone. Anyone," Green said. "He didn't have any enemies, he didn't bother people."

Police say Jones' killer may be in the Beaumont or Houston area.

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text “BMT” followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.