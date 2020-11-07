Wounded woman flags down police after boyfriend gets shot, killed in Beaumont apartment

Officers were flagged down by a 23-year-old woman who had been shot near the 4100 block of Delaware Street.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating a shooting that killed one man and left his girlfriend with a gunshot wound.

Just before 1 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to an area near Delaware Street and Lucas Street after numerous reports of shots fired.

Officers were flagged down by a 23-year-old woman who had been shot at the Jefferson House Apartment Homes in the 4100 block of Delaware Street.

The woman told police her boyfriend had been shot and was still inside of an apartment.

EMS arrived and confirmed the death of the boyfriend. The man has been identified by police as Clifford Earl Jones Jr., a 24-year-old from Beaumont.

Initial investigations revealed the shots were fired from outside the apartment, according to a police report.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Beaumont detectives are still interviewing witnesses and are in the early stages of the investigation, according to the report.

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text “BMT” followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Beaumont Police Department full release...

If you were in the area and witnessed the incident or have information about the homicide and aggravated assault, call Beaumont Police Department at 409-832-1234.

If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS or download the P3 TIPS app and submit your tip with your smartphone or tablet. All tips are anonymous and you could receive a cash reward for your information.