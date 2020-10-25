x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Southeast Texas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Southeast Texas, Texas | 12NEWSNOW.com

Crime

Reported shooting at Beaumont apartment complex sends two to hospital

Police were called to Jefferson House Apartments about two people fighting on Sunday morning

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating a reported shooting that injured two people around 9 on Sunday morning. 

Officers went to the Jefferson County Apartments in the 4100 block of Delaware when a fight between two people was reported. The fight led to someone firing a gun. 

Both people involved were treated at a hospital, but no arrests have been made yet. No charges have been filed, and police haven't released information about the extent of any injuries. 

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device 

CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Send us a news tip | Download our app | 12News Morning Rush Newsletter

Also on 12NewsNow.com...

   

Related Articles