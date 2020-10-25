Reported shooting at Beaumont apartment complex sends two to hospital

Police were called to Jefferson House Apartments about two people fighting on Sunday morning

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating a reported shooting that injured two people around 9 on Sunday morning.

Officers went to the Jefferson County Apartments in the 4100 block of Delaware when a fight between two people was reported. The fight led to someone firing a gun.

Both people involved were treated at a hospital, but no arrests have been made yet. No charges have been filed, and police haven't released information about the extent of any injuries.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.