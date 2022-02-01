Experts share tips on how Southeast Texans can protect pipes ahead of expected freeze

“It's always better to take those steps ahead of time, and make sure your safe and your family's safe and still has water running throughout the season."

BEAUMONT, Texas — With potentially freezing temperatures being forecast, Southeast Texans are encouraged to remember the 4 Ps: people, pets, plants, and pipes.

M&D Supply store manager Frank Gutierrez said his store has been filled with people trying to load up on items like pipe insulation and faucet covers. He said many are trying to avoid having to deal with busted pipes and other issues they faced in the 2021 freeze.

Anytime temperatures are expected to fall below freezing, Gutierrez said it is important to protect pipes.

“It's always better to be prepared,” Gutierrez said. “It's always better to take those steps ahead of time and make sure your safe and your family's safe and still has water running throughout the season."

The store manager highly suggests using pipe insulation to wrap around pipes. Towels and duct tape are good enough substitutes for those without pipe insulation.

Getting busted pipes fixed can be expensive. Gutierrez said it is crucial to protect them now to avoid the stress on yourself and your wallet later.

“You’re looking at 10 times the cost of a $5 faucet cover, as opposed to trying to replace a line or getting either, you know, you doing it yourself and being a little more cost efficient that way, or having someone who's a professional come out, and that's way more expensive,” Gutierrez said.

Covering outdoor pipes should offer protection, but Gutierrez said it would not hurt to leave a little water running through outdoor and indoor pipes.

“We never know when these cold fronts are going to come through,” Gutierrez said. “You know we were cold out in March last year, so you never quite know.”

Gutierrez also recommends that Southeast Texans run any generators outside in case they lose power during the possible high winds and freezing weather.

M&D Supply has foam faucet and sock faucet covers for outdoor faucets.