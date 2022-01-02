Beaumont Police investigating after late-night New Year's shooting leaves 1 dead

It happened shortly before midnight.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont police are investigating a late-night New Year’s shooting that left one man dead.

It happened shortly before midnight. Officers responded to the 2300 block of Taylor Street in reference to a shooting.

Responding officers found Felton Jones, 30 of Beaumont, in the driver’s seat of a gray Chevrolet Malibu. Jones was pronounced dead by Beaumont emergency medical services.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the Chevrolet was parked outside of residence when several witnesses heard multiple gunshots. The investigation is still in its early stages.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Beaumont Police Department release:

