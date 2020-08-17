Body found in Newton County during search for missing Louisiana man

The Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office received information about where the missing man's remains might be. Texas and Louisiana police found a body at that location.

NEWTON COUNTY, Texas — An ongoing search for a missing Louisiana man resulted in a body found in Newton County Monday morning.

The Newton County Sheriff's Office had been working to find the missing man along with the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office for about two weeks. Louisiana law enforcement said they believed foul play might be involved.

The Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office received information about where the missing man's remains might be Monday. When a team of local and state police departments from both Texas and Louisiana went to that location, they found a body.