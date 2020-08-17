Little Woodrow's reopens its doors Monday thanks to new food, beverage certificate from the state

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission is offering businesses a couple different options to apply for qualification as a restaurant.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A popular hangout in Beaumont is now able to reopen its doors thanks to a food and beverage certificate issued by the state.

Little Woodrow's reopened its doors at noon on Monday according to a Facebook post.

Texas bars are required to remain closed until further notice due to an order from Gov. Greg Abbott, but a Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission spokesperson told 12News that Little Woodrow's "was issued a Food and Beverage Certificate on Friday," and they're now operating as a restaurant.

According to the TABC, "Per Executive Order GA-28, restaurants that have less than 51% of their gross receipts from the sale of alcoholic beverages may be open for dine-in services. Businesses that have a 51% designation with TABC or that have not traditionally been considered a restaurant by TABC may apply to qualify as a restaurant under GA-28 in order to provide dine-in services."

Businesses can either apply by submitting an alcohol sales reporting affidavit or apply for a food and beverage certificate (applies to retailers/brewpubs only.)