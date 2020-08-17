Beaumont's Regal Star, Cinemark 15 both set to reopen in August

You can still order a big bucket of popcorn, but there are several safety protocols in place that will make going to the movies look different

BEAUMONT, Texas — If you've been waiting to be able to go back to the movies and order a big bucket of popcorn, you're in luck.

Cinemark 15 in Beaumont has set its reopening date according to Cinemark.com, but things are going to work a little differently for guests.

The theatre, just off I-10 near Walden Road, is set to reopen on August 25. Regal Star on Dowlen Road near Parkdale Mall is set to reopen on August 21, and tickets are already on sale for upcoming showtimes.

The parent companies announced plans to reopen the theatres in early July, but the dates were pushed back.

"With careful planning and greatly enhanced safety measures, we are excited to begin the phased reopening of our theatres. We can't wait to have you back with us," Cinemark said on its website.

Showtimes for Tuesday, August 25 aren't listed yet on the Cinemark site.

In an online statement, the company said "the health and well-being of our guests, employees and communities is a top priority. You will notice greatly enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing and safety measures at every step of your movie-going experience."

Face masks are required inside Cinemark theatres, and the company is taking other steps to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Regal is also requiring guests to wear masks in the bathroom, hallway and lobby of its venues.

Both Cinemark 15 and Regal Star will implement temperature checks for theatre employees and are halting drink and popcorn refills.