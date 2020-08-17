Police identify suspect accused of hitting bicyclist while intoxicated in Port Arthur

Witnesses told police that a man was riding a bicycle when a car ran through a stop sign, hit him and fled the scene.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police have identified a suspect they believe hit a bicyclist while under the influence Saturday evening.

Police identified the suspect as Jordan Reynolds, 32. The 50 year old man from Vidor who was hit was seriously injured but he is still in stable condition at a nearby hospital, Detective Mike Hebert said in a statement Aug. 17.

The accident happened in the 4600 block of Griffing Drive about 6:20 p.m. August 15. Witnesses told police that a man was riding a bicycle east on Griffing Drive when a car going north in the 2500 block of Wignal Avenue was approaching a stop sign.

The car failed to yield the right-of-way, hit the bicyclist, and fled the scene police said. Officers found the driver not long after the accident.

Reynolds is charged with intoxication assault.