Beaumont woman sentenced to 10 years probation after 2021 robbery at CVS store left 78-year-old woman injured

Lanique Malone has been ordered to pay more than $11,000 in restitution to the victim.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont woman who pleaded guilty after a 78-year-woman was injured during a 2021 robbery was sentenced to 10 years probation and must pay restitution to the victim.

Lanique Malone pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery on June 27, 2022. The robbery happened on July 6, 2021 at a CVS store in Beaumont.

Malone’s plea was part of an agreement that was set to give her 10 years probation and have her pay a $1,000 fine pending a pre-sentencing report. However, Judge Raquel waived the fine.

Instead, Malone has been ordered to pay more than $11,000 in restitution to the victim. Judge West stated she wanted any income Malone had to go to the victim not to paying a fine.

Judge West also said Malone has to get a GED and can have no contact with the victim.

Two other suspects, James Collins, 26, of Houston, and Jasmine Stevens, 23, of Houston, were also charged for their part in the robbery. Collins was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Stevens has yet to stand trial.

The robbery happened in broad daylight, police said. A woman was shopping when Collins offered to help her find an item.

Collins pushed a shopping cart into the victim and stole her purse, according to a probable cause affidavit. Malone acted as the lookout, and Stevens was the getaway driver.

The initial robbery charge was enhanced to aggravated robbery due to the victim’s age and injuries during the incident, police said.

Beaumont Police officers arrived at the store after receiving a call about a robbery in progress. When officers arrived, they spoke with several witnesses to gain more information about what happened.

Officers learned, “a 78-year-old victim had been strong-arm robbed” by a man. Witnesses told officers the man pushed her to the ground and stole her purse, exited the store and then got into a newer model black Chrysler 200.

Beaumont Police later spotted the vehicle on Highway 90, west of Major Drive, with three people inside. Officers arrested all of them after evidence was found linking them to the crime.

