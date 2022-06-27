Beaumont woman pleads guilty, set to face punishment after robbery at CVS store left 78-year-old woman injured

Lanique Malone could face 10-years’ probation and a $1,000 fine.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont woman is set soon find out the punishment she will face for her involvement in a robbery at a CVS store that left a 78-year-old woman injured.

(Editor's note: The above video is from a July 7, 2021 newscast.)

Lanique Malone pleaded guilty Monday morning to aggravated robbery in connection with a July 6, 2021 robbery.

Judge Raquel West accepted a plea agreement concerning the case.

Malone will be sentenced to 10 years' probation and a $1,000 fine pending a pre-sentencing report. If approved, she would also be prohibited from having any contact with the victim

Two other suspects, James Collins, 26, of Houston, and Jasmine Stevens, 23, of Houston, were also charged for their part in the robbery. Collins was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Stevens has yet to stand trial.

The robbery happened in broad daylight, police said. A woman was shopping when Collin's offered to help her find an item.

Collins pushed a shopping cart into the victim and stole her purse, according to a probable cause affidavit. Malone acted as the lookout, and Stevens was the getaway driver.

The initial robbery charge was enhanced to aggravated robbery due to the victim’s age and injuries during the incident, police said.

Beaumont Police officers arrived at the store after receiving a call about a robbery in progress. When officers arrived, they spoke with several witnesses to gain more information about what happened.

Officers learned, “a 78-year-old victim had been strong-arm robbed” by a man. Witnesses told officers the man pushed her to the ground and stole her purse, exited the store and then got into a newer model black Chrysler 200.

Beaumont Police later spotted the vehicle on Highway 90, west of Major Drive, with three people inside. Officers arrested all of them after evidence was found linking them to the crime.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

