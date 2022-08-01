Trial for man charged with 10 counts of sex crimes against children expected to begin Tuesday

Albert Wendell Sells was indicted on nine counts in 2019 and an additional count was filed in 2021.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The trial for a man charged with 10 counts of sex crimes against children is expected to begin Tuesday.

Albert Wendell Sells was indicted on nine counts in 2019 and an additional count was filed in 2021. Jury selection in his trial is set to begin at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Testimony is expected to begin Tuesday afternoon in front of Judge John Stevens.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

