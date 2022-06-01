Houston man sentenced to 25 years after robbery in Beaumont CVS store leaves 78-year-old woman injured

James Earl Collins plead guilty to aggravated robbery.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 26-year-old Houston man will spend the next 25 years in prison for his part in a robbery in a Beaumont store that left a 78-year-old woman injured.

James Earl Collins was arrested in 2021 for a July 6 robbery at the CVS store located at 2950 Dowlen Road and later plead guilty to aggravated robbery.

Collins appeared before Judge Raquel West via ZOOM on Wednesday. Collins’ attorney, Scott Renick, told West that Collins was having mental health issues when he stole the victim’s purse.

"This was a time where his mental health was in a very, very poor state," Renick said. "He was not medicated, does not have a memory of the event, and acknowledges that if he'd been on his medications that this problem never would have happened."

The victim’s son expressed the family’s satisfaction with the punishment. Collins apologized to West before the sentence was announced.

Two other suspects, Jasmine Stevens, 23, of Houston, and Lanique Malone, 18, of Beaumont, were also charged with aggravated robbery for their alleged part in the crime.

The robbery happened in broad daylight, according to a probable cause affidavit. The victim was shopping when Collins offered to help her find an item, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Collins pushed a shopping cart into the victim and stole her purse. Malone acted as the lookout and Stevens was the getaway driver, according to an eyewitness statement from an arrest affidavit.

Collins left the scene on foot before getting into a black Chrysler 200.

Beaumont Police went to the store shortly after receiving a call about the robbery in progress. When officers arrived at the store, they got information from several witnesses about the suspects and vehicle.

Officers found the Chrysler with the three suspects inside on Highway 90 near Major Drive. All three suspects were taken into custody without incident.

Evidence linking them to the robbery was found. All three were taken to the Jefferson County Jail and charged with aggravated robbery.

The initial robbery charge was enhanced to aggravated robbery due to the victim’s age and injuries during the incident, police said.

