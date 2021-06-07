Three indicted for aggravated robbery of Beaumont CVS store that left elderly woman injured

One man and two women were indicted for the aggravated robbery of a Beaumont CVS store that left a 74-year-old women injured.

BEAUMONT, Texas — One man and two women were indicted for the aggravated robbery of a Beaumont CVS store that left a 74-year-old women injured, according to a probable cause affidavit.

James Collins, 26, of Houston, Jasmine Stevens, 23, of Houston, and Lanique Malone, 18, of Beaumont, were indicted on Wednesday, July 21 for the robbery that left Shirley Wilson, 74, injured.

All three suspects are currently in the Jefferson County Jail. Collins' bond is set at $500,000, Malone's is set at $250,000 and Stevens' is set at more than $250,000, jail records show.

The robbery happened in broad daylight, police said. Wilson was shopping when Collin's offered to help her find an item, the affidavit says.

Collins pushed a shopping cart into the victim and stole her purse. Malone acted as the lookout and Stevens was the getaway driver, according to an eye witness statement from an arrest affidavit.

The initial robbery charge was enhanced to aggravated robbery due to the victim’s age and injuries during the incident, police said.

Beaumont Police officers arrived at the store after receiving a call about a robbery in progress. When officers arrived, they spoke with several witnesses to gain more information about what happened.

Officers learned, “a 78-year-old victim had been strong-arm robbed” by a man. He pushed her to the ground and stole her purse, exited the store and then got into a newer model black Chrysler 200, according to the release.

Beaumont Police later spotted the vehicle on Highway 90, west of Major Drive, with three people inside. Officers arrested all of them after evidence was found linking them to the crime.

On Tuesday, July 6, Collins, Stevens and Malone were arrested for the robbery that took place that same day around 1:45 p.m.

They were taken into custody without incident. Detectives questioned the two women and the man before transporting them to the Jefferson County Jail.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.