Suspect in custody hours after fatal shooting at new Beaumont club early Saturday

BEAUMONT, Texas — Police have a suspect in custody as they investigate the early-Saturday morning murder of a man outside a Beaumont club that opened less than a week ago.

The fatal shooting happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday in the alley outside of The Park on Calder at 2325 Calder Ave. where a large crowd was gathered according to a news release from Beaumont Police.

Leroy Smith, 30, of Beaumont, who was mortally wounded ,was found in the alley according to police.

Smith had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene by Beaumont EMS medics according to Jefferson County Precinct One Justice of the Peace Ben Collins, Sr.

Within hours of the shooting Beaumont Police had a man in custody in connection with the murder.

The name of the victim will not be released until his family has been notified according to Collins who has ordered an autopsy.

The Park on Calder celebrated its grand opening last Saturday afternoon.

Detectives are asking that any witnesses with information about the shooting or video from the incident contact them at (409) 832-1234.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.