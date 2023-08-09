409Sports Blitz | Silsbee High School dominates Nederland 49 - 0 in the week 3 Game of the Week

Here's all your scores, highlights from week three of high school football in Southeast Texas.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Week three of high school football in Southeast Texas is done and the 409Sports team has all your highlights and scores from this week.

Silsbee High School steamrolled Nederland 49 - 0 and took home this week's Band of the Week honors as well.

Here's all your highlights from week three including the Game of the Week, Hit of the Week, Play of the Week and of course the Band of the Week!

Game of the Week

Hit of the Week

Play of the Week

Band of the Week

Highlights from week three

Here's a YouTube playlist that includes the entire 409Sports Blitz show and all our individual highlights from week one of high school football in Southeast Texas!

