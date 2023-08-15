'That home stretch of everything' | Final touches being made on The Park on Calder in Beaumont

Owner Deondre Moore says while final touches are still being made, he is certain The Park on Calder will open its doors in August.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — Final touches are being made on a new bar and restaurant in Beaumont.

"The Park on Calder" moved into what used to be "Luke's Bar and Grill" on Calder Avenue in Beaumont's Old Town.

Owner Deondre Moore is promising a family-friendly environment until 8 p.m., when entry becomes 21 and up.

Moore says it has been a long process, but there are still a few things up in the air.

"A few final touches to open up as we continue to complete that in the next coming days. What I can say is that the Park on Calder's doors will be open this month in August. I hope people are excited and getting ready. I hope people have their outfits ready to come out and hang out with us," he said.

The bar and restaurant is fully-staffed with about 50 team members, who are busy prepping for the large crowds they're expecting to draw in.

"We have been working nonstop, our construction team, our general contractors and so many people around here have been working to bring this vision I have had to life. We are finally in the final stages, that home stretch of everything," Moore said.

On the business' Facebook page, you can find a preview of the food and drink menus.

"We haven't opened yet, but we are already at a collective 8,000 followers, that just shows the community engagement here in Southeast Texas. We have people from Southeast Texas," Moore said.

Moore even invited area talent to leave their mark, such as art students from Lamar State College Port Arthur and their professor Maurice Abelman.

The artists were invited to create a 70-ft mural that will be displayed outside of The Park on Calder.

Moore is no stranger to the service industry. He's hosted pop-up brunches around the city, but wanted to find a permanent space.

The process started November 2022, when Moore was on a mission to purchase the vacant property where Luke's used to be.

"I always said that if it became available, you know I prayed about it that it would be for me. It's ideal, it's historic in our community and it's a staple in the community," Moore previously told 12News.

Moore hopes his new concept will become a staple in the community once doors open.

"This space is something that is for everybody in Southeast Texas. Even Southwest Louisiana, Lake Charles, everybody is gonna come to this place," Moore said.

The Park on Calder will mimic fine-dining experiences in larger cities like Houston and Dallas and bring those experiences on down to Beaumont.

"We will do free yoga in the park, I want to do reading with the kids in the park, stuff like that you know I am really excited about that. I am really excited about the plethora of diversity and inclusion," Moore said.