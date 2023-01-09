The Park on Calder in Beaumont is officially opening its doors on Saturday

After months of anticipation, the Park on Calder will open on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 4 p.m., just in time for Labor Day weekend festivities.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A new bar and restaurant in Beaumont is officially opening its doors just in time for Labor Day weekend.

"The Park on Calder" moved into what used to be "Luke's Bar and Grill" on Calder Avenue in Beaumont's Old Town.

After months of anticipation, the Park will open on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 4 p.m.

Owner Deondre Moore is promising a family-friendly environment until 8 p.m., when entry becomes 21 and up.

The bar and restaurant is fully staffed with about 50 team members, who have busy prepping the last few weeks for the large crowds they're expecting to draw in.

The Park "provides SETX with a unique dining experience by combining photogenic scenery and aesthetics, music, original crafted cocktails, and a tex-cajun cuisine," according to their website.

Moore even invited area talent to leave their mark, such as art students from Lamar State College Port Arthur and their professor Maurice Abelman.

The artists were invited to create a 70-ft mural that is displayed outside of The Park on Calder.

Moore is no stranger to the service industry. He's hosted pop-up brunches around the city, but wanted to find a permanent space.

The process started November 2022, when Moore was on a mission to purchase the vacant property where Luke's used to be.

"I always said that if it became available, you know I prayed about it that it would be for me. It's ideal, it's historic in our community and it's a staple in the community," Moore previously told 12News.

Moore hopes his new concept will become a staple in the community once doors open.

"This space is something that is for everybody in Southeast Texas. Even Southwest Louisiana, Lake Charles, everybody is gonna come to this place," Moore said.

The Park on Calder will mimic fine-dining experiences in larger cities like Houston and Dallas and bring those experiences on down to Beaumont.

"We will do free yoga in the park, I want to do reading with the kids in the park, stuff like that you know I am really excited about that. I am really excited about the plethora of diversity and inclusion," Moore said.

The Park is hosting their inaugural Labor Day Slab Fest & Concert on Sunday, September 3, 2023 featuring Big Jade and Lil KeKe. Pre-sale tickets are sold out.