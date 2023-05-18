Beaumont Police searching for 4 suspects following theft of nearly $3K from Ulta

On Tuesday, April 25, the four suspects entered Ulta, selected merchandise from the shelves and ran out of the store without paying, according to police.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are searching for four women they say stole $3,000 worth of merchandise from a store.

It happened at Ulta in Parkdale Mall in Beaumont.

On Tuesday, April 25, 2023, the four suspects entered the store, selected merchandise from the shelves and ran out of the store without paying, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.

Police say the suspects got away with close to $3,000 worth of items. They drove off in a gray Hyundai Sonata.

Officials are encouraging anyone with information to contact the police department directly or submit a CrimeStoppers tip.

From a Beaumont Police Department news release:

On April 25, the four suspects pictured here entered Ulta at Parkdale Mall, selected merchandise from the shelves, and ran out of the store without paying - getting away with close to $3000 worth of items. They drove off in a gray Hyundai Sonata.If you can identify any of them, submit that tip before they see themselves on FB and call us to tell us it was all just a “misunderstanding”. Lately, our citizens have helped us clear a lot of cases with positive ID’s……..thank you.

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.